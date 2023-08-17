Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) & Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Financial Analysis

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Free Report) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 33.96% 10.43% 5.16% Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Life Storage and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 6 2 0 2.25 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Life Storage currently has a consensus target price of $128.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.36%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $17.36, suggesting a potential upside of 65.15%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

90.3% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Life Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Life Storage and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $1.03 billion 11.01 $358.13 million $4.31 30.88 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.02 10.32

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Life Storage pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Life Storage beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 690,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT's goal is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure cash flows underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet as well as driving growth in its net asset value and cash flow per unit.

