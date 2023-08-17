Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 68 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

