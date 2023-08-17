Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Short Interest Update

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 64,530,000 shares. Currently, 30.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In related news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,509,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,883,156.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,126,338.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 863,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,405,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,509,000 after buying an additional 1,602,206 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,163 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after buying an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

