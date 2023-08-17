Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$11.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$19.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.1 %

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.06 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.97. The company has a market cap of C$7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.