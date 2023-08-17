MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNKD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

MannKind Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.53. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $447,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 735,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,030.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $447,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 735,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $223,272.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,973.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,386 shares of company stock worth $1,843,268. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 786.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in MannKind by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,584,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MannKind by 108.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

