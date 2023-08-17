Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Financial Comparison

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.04, suggesting that its stock price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $733.87 million 0.51 -$17.34 million ($1.99) -5.54 Marathon Digital $117.75 million 19.98 -$686.74 million ($3.97) -3.40

This table compares Sohu.com and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sohu.com has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sohu.com and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marathon Digital 0 5 3 0 2.38

Sohu.com currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.32%. Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Sohu.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -10.28% -5.52% -3.09% Marathon Digital -284.21% -15.80% -6.36%

Summary

Sohu.com beats Marathon Digital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

