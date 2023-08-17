Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.21. Approximately 14,176,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 36,692,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after acquiring an additional 439,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 954,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

