Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

MPC opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

