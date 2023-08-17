Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $148.54, but opened at $144.65. Marathon Petroleum shares last traded at $144.48, with a volume of 717,903 shares.

Specifically, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

