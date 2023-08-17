MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of MarketAxess worth $32,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

MarketAxess Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $245.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.08. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

