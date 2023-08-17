Mary Jo S. Herseth Buys 1,175 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,979.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,287.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
BY stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $930.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.
Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.
