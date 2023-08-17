Mary Jo S. Herseth Buys 1,175 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,979.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,287.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

BY stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $930.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

