Masco (NYSE:MAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Masco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

