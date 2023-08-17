Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Michael F. Petrie Sells 649 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $20,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,081,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

MBIN stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after buying an additional 589,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 136,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

