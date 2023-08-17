MGO One Seven LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortinet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after acquiring an additional 767,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,113 shares of company stock worth $4,454,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

