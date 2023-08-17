Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 381,792 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $41,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,810 shares of company stock worth $11,879,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

