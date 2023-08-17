Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.50

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.07), with a volume of 7145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.06).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.
Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.
