Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 132015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Minera Alamos Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

