Minnova (CVE:MCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Minnova Stock Up 20.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

