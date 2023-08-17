Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 4,894 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $34,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

PSX stock opened at $113.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

