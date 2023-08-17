Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 52,420 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,420 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $38,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $99.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2759 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

