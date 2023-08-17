Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 65,690 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Stellantis worth $37,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 121.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 233.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.
Stellantis Price Performance
Stellantis stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Stellantis
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stellantis
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Strong Biotech Performers To Watch As Sector Nears Breakout
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 High Dividend REITs That Analysts Are Bullish On
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Experiential Entertainment Stocks to Lift Your Game
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.