Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 65,690 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Stellantis worth $37,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 121.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 233.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stellantis

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

