Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 8,439 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $33,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,942,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,295,000 after purchasing an additional 119,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

