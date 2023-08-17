Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,113 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.30% of Credicorp worth $31,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BAP opened at $139.98 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.33 and a 1-year high of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

