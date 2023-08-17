Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 21,443 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $33,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.14.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

