Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 553,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,483 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $32,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 564.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after buying an additional 1,781,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

MET stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

