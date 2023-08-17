Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $35,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,657,000 after acquiring an additional 391,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,484,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,768,000 after purchasing an additional 67,947 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,075,000 after buying an additional 857,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,726,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,493,000 after buying an additional 183,938 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $139.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average is $138.21. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

