Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $30.69 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $30,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $499.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories
Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDEXX Laboratories
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Strong Biotech Performers To Watch As Sector Nears Breakout
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 High Dividend REITs That Analysts Are Bullish On
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 2 Experiential Entertainment Stocks to Lift Your Game
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.