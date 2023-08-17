Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $36.97 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $36,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.