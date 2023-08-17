Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $37.10 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $37,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $951.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $939.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $894.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

