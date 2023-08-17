Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $40.49 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Lennar worth $40,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Lennar by 19.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Trading Down 2.7 %

LEN opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,775 shares of company stock worth $220,794 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

