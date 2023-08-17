Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $41.73 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $41,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,797,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 72.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,710 shares of company stock worth $2,197,197. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

