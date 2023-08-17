Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $43.38 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,691 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $43,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 4,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,989,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,001,000 after acquiring an additional 329,015 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 14,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,221,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.