Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $36,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,774 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,637,743 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $67,000,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 160,833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE FCX opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

