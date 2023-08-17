Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Realty Income worth $41,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 52,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the first quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 84,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Shares of O opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

