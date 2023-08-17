Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,031 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $42,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $213.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

