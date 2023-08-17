Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925,381 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $38,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

