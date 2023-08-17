Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,324 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $33,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

