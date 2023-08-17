Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $37,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hologic by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.63 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

