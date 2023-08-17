Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 28,381 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Biogen worth $35,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.80.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.59.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

