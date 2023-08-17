Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 35,119 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,109 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 35,119 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $31,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Benchmark reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $120.68 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,738.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,092 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

