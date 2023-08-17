Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,828,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 156,557 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $35,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

