Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.32 and last traded at $44.32. Approximately 97,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 493,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Specifically, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,463,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,743 shares of company stock worth $2,754,354. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.