NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.00

Shares of NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.64), with a volume of 28998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.64).

NAHL Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £24.38 million, a PE ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

