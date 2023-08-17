Nano 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.41 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Nano has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002178 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $82.63 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,481.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00263213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.46 or 0.00732055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00534620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00057055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00110397 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

