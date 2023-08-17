Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Neogen traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 245614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Neogen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Neogen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

