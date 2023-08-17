Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NWL. Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Newell Brands
Newell Brands Price Performance
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newell Brands
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 2 Experiential Entertainment Stocks to Lift Your Game
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- TTOO’s 375% Surge In A Month: Unveiling the Driving Forces
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.