Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Newmont worth $43,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Newmont by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

