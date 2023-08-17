NiSource (NYSE:NI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NiSource Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NiSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,656,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,597,000 after purchasing an additional 294,227 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in NiSource by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NiSource by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

