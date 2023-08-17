Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $82,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $427.57 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $421.73 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

