Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Get Nucor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $168.49 on Thursday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.